April 4 Sunderland say a technical error led to South Korea international Ji Dong-won appearing for the club when he was not eligible.

The striker played in four Premier League matches and one Capital One (League) Cup fixture, when the club had not been given international clearance for him after he returned from a loan spell at German side Augsburg.

Sunderland took only one point from the league matches Ji appeared in, earned in a 1-1 draw with Southampton in August, and beat MK Dons in the cup match.

They escaped a points deduction and were instead fined for the breach.

"The issue of Ji Dong-won was explained in detail at today's Premier League shareholders' meeting and no issues were raised by any club," a spokesperson said on the club website (www.safc.com).

"Sunderland AFC confirmed that they had complied with all procedures and the Premier League stated that the player was duly registered on the extranet system and in all other Premier League mechanisms.

"The club has never accepted any wrongdoing, but did acknowledge that a technical fault occurred and as such were fined by the Premier League accordingly in December.

"The matter is now closed."

It was reported by British media that Sunderland failed to get international clearance for Ji for a second time when he returned from Germany, and that the club reported themselves to the Premier League.

Ji, who failed to make an impact in any of his appearances for Sunderland this season, has returned to Augsburg, and will join Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the close-season.

Sunderland are second-bottom of the Premier League with 25 points, with two matches in hand on bottom club Fulham (24 points) and 18th-placed Cardiff City (26 points).

Cardiff manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday ahead of his side's match with Crystal Palace that he did not expect Sunderland to have points stripped over the matter.

"We accept whatever the outcome is," he said. "I don't say I'm not bothered, but there's not a lot I can do." (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Toby Davis)