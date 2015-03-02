Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
LONDON Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson was arrested on Monday on suspicion of having sex with an under-age girl, the BBC reported.
"A 27-year-old man was arrested earlier today on suspicion of sexual activity with a girl under 16," Durham Police said in a statement.
Johnson was later released on bail.
British media said Sunderland had suspended Johnson, who has won 12 England caps, while police investigations were ongoing.
(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.