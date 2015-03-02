Sunderland's Adam Johnson celebrates after scoring a goal against Newcastle during their English Premier League soccer match at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson was arrested on Monday on suspicion of having sex with an under-age girl, the BBC reported.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested earlier today on suspicion of sexual activity with a girl under 16," Durham Police said in a statement.

Johnson was later released on bail.

British media said Sunderland had suspended Johnson, who has won 12 England caps, while police investigations were ongoing.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Tony Jimenez)