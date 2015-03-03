Sunderland's Adam Johnson celebrates after scoring a goal against Newcastle during their English Premier League soccer match at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates/Files

LONDON Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson has been bailed until March 18 after being arrested on Monday on suspicion of having sex with an under-age girl, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Sunderland have suspended Johnson while police investigations are ongoing.

The 27-year-old, who has won 12 England caps, played for Manchester City for two years from 2010-12 before joining Sunderland, his hometown club.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)