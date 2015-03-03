Murray into Madrid Open third round with straight sets victory
World number one Andy Murray beat Romanian Marius Copil 6-4 6-3 to reach the third round of the Madrid Open on Tuesday.
LONDON Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson has been bailed until March 18 after being arrested on Monday on suspicion of having sex with an under-age girl, the BBC reported on Tuesday.
Sunderland have suspended Johnson while police investigations are ongoing.
The 27-year-old, who has won 12 England caps, played for Manchester City for two years from 2010-12 before joining Sunderland, his hometown club.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Former world number one Maria Sharapova will be awarded a wildcard by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to play at next month's Aegon Classic in Birmingham, according to a report in the Times.