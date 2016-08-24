Sunderland are finding it difficult to compete financially with their Premier League rivals in the transfer window, manager David Moyes has said, as he aims to bolster his fragile squad in search of their first Premier League win.

Atletico Madrid defender Javier Manquillo, Barnsley centre back Alfie Mawson and midfielder Yann M'Vila, who spent the last season on loan with Sunderland, have all been linked by British media over a potential move to the Stadium of Light.

Papy Djilobodji, Paddy McNair, Donald Love, Adnan Januzaj, and Steven Pienaar have been the additions to the squad, which has been hampered by injuries.

"I've got full faith in the owner (Ellis Short). But there's no doubt that our budget is not at the level of many other clubs you see buying players at the moment," Moyes told British media.

"I'm confident we'll get a few in before September 1 but the quality of the players that Sunderland can get at the moment is probably not what I've had in the Premier League. Not even close.

"You look at our competitors and what they're spending and we're having to deal differently."

Moyes added that centre back Lamine Kone will stay at the club, amid British media reports linking him with a move to Moyes' former side Everton.

"Kone will stay. The offer's been rejected by me, yes," Moyes added.

"Given the prices, it would be very difficult to replace Lamine. Unless we could get a suitable replacement, I would never do the deal."

Sunderland, who have lost both their league games to Manchester City and Middlesbrough, face Shrewsbury Town in the League Cup on Wednesday, before travelling to the St Mary's Stadium to play Southampton on Saturday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru)