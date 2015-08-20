Sunderland loan signing Yann M'Vila says his team must concentrate on cutting out defensive errors that contributed to their poor start to the Premier League season.

Sunderland find themselves at the bottom of the league table after losing both their games and having conceded seven goals.

"For me, we made our own problems as a team against Norwich. There were too many errors. The manager has said our objective first and foremost should be to defend," the 25-year-old was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.

M'Vila, who made his debut in the 3-1 loss to newly promoted Norwich City on Saturday, says the Black Cats' problems are more to do with lack of concentration than a crisis of confidence.

"If you communicate and concentrate, then you prevent the goals or the mistakes. We have been working hard this week but we must maintain our concentration to fulfill our objectives," the France international said.

"I don't think it is a matter of confidence. It is more of a problem of concentration.

"If we can get that better, I think we can do better this weekend because we have been training really hard this week," he added.

The midfielder expects a significant improvement when Swansea City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

"Swansea are coming to us in front of our supporters. They have seen us concede too many goals in the last two matches," M'Vila said.

"We need to put in a performance for the supporters because they are our family.

"We need to give something back to them because it has been difficult for them," he added.

Summer recruit Younes Kaboul has echoed the concerns of his team mate, but is keen to make amends against the Swans.

"I don't know (what's gone wrong), I can't tell you because if I had the answer we wouldn't have lost the second game. We need to be better and we will get better," the 29-year-old said.

"We're really impatient for the game to start, then we can crack on.

"When you're a professional, you know what can be wrong and what's good. It can't always be perfect so you need to learn from that.

"In this world, you always learn every day at any age. So we've learned from the two games so far and we'll make sure that we're ready for Swansea on Saturday." the former Tottenham Hotspur defender added.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)