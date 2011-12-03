Dec 3 Factbox on Martin O'Neill, who was appointed manager of Premier League soccer club Sunderland on Saturday:

Born: March 1, 1952, in Kilrea, Northern Ireland.

PLAYING CAREER

* Scouted as a teenager by Nottingham Forest in 1971, he becomes a regular fixture of Brian Clough's midfield in a golden era for the club. Along with helping them to domestic honours, O'Neill plays in one of their two European Cup final triumphs before moving to Norwich City and Manchester City.

* His international career from 1972-85 totals 64 caps with Northern Ireland, and he helps his team to reach the second group stage of the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

COACHING CAREER

* O'Neill's coaching career begins in semi-professional football in 1990 with Wycombe Wanderers, who win two consecutive promotions to go from the Conference to the third division and scoop two FA Trophy titles.

* He joins Leicester City in 1995 after only a few months at Norwich and, in a five-year spell, brings them promotion to the Premier League and two League Cup victories.

* Departs for another five-year stint, this time at Celtic, and wins the Scottish domestic Treble in his first season. The club win two more league titles and two more Scottish Cups, and reach the 2003 UEFA Cup final before O'Neill resigns in May 2005 to care for his wife, Geraldine, who had a serious illness.

* Appointed Aston Villa manager in August 2006. Within months he is tipped as a potential successor to Sven-Goran Eriksson as manager of England but dismisses the speculation to stay with Villa. He guides them to three successive sixth-place finishes in the Premier League from 2008 to 2010. Villa reach their first final in 10 years but are beaten in the League Cup 2-1 by Manchester United in February 2010.

* After four years at Villa, he surprisingly resigns five days before the start of the 2010-11 season with club chairman Randy Lerner later telling the British media that the pair 'no longer shared a common view on how to move forward'.

* Days after Sunderland sack Steve Bruce following a poor start to the 2011-12 season, the 59-year-old O'Neill agrees on a return to management by taking over at the Wearside club.

