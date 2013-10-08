LONDON Oct 8 A look at Gus Poyet, who was appointed as Sunderland manager on Tuesday.

EARLY DAYS:

- Born Gustavo Augusto Poyet Dominguez in Montevideo on Nov. 15, 1967, he made his name at Spanish side Real Zaragoza as an attacking midfielder. The club won the King's Cup in 1994 and the Cup Winners' Cup a year later, defeating Arsenal in the final.

- Became Zaragoza's longest-serving foreign player after his seven-year stay. Scored an impressive 60 goals in 240 games for the club.

- Won 26 caps for Uruguay, scoring three goals, and helped his country win the Copa America in 1995

MOVE TO ENGLAND:

- Poyet moved to Chelsea on a free transfer in 1997 starting the season badly as he suffered a ligament injury. However, he recovered in time to send Chelsea to the 1998 Cup Winners' Cup final by scoring a crucial semi-final second leg goal against Italian side Vicenza.

- Poyet then helped lead Chelsea to a 1-0 victory over Stuttgart in the final, bringing European success to Stamford Bridge for the first time in 27 years.

- After 145 appearances with Chelsea and 49 goals, opportunities became fewer under new manager Claudio Ranieri, so he transferred to Tottenham Hotspur in 2001. Poyet helped the team reach the League Cup final, but they lost 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers in his debut season.

MOVE TO MANAGEMENT:

- Became a player-manager in 2006, serving as assistant to Dennis Wise at Swindon Town, and then in 2007 worked beside head coach Juande Ramos at his former club Tottenham.

- Poyet then moved to Brighton in November 2009, with the club involved in a League One relegation battle. Guided them to safety and then won promotion by lifting the title in his first full season in charge.

- After a 10th-placed finish in the Championship in 2011-12 following their move to the Amex Stadium, Poyet led the side to fourth place in the table in the 2012-13 season, the club's highest league finish since relegation from the old First Division in 1983.

LEAVING BRIGHTON:

- In July, however, Brighton upheld their decision to sack Poyet following his appeal. He was initially suspended for comments made following a promotion playoff semi-final defeat to Crystal Palace in May and fired the next month (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by John O'Brien)