Sunderland were plunged into even deeper trouble in the fight to avoid Premier League relegation on Saturday after they failed to turn their pressure into goals against West Bromwich Albion.

The Black Cats' leading marksman Jermain Defoe missed two excellent chances to put the home side ahead in the first half and went perilously close to scoring a winner in the 90th minute, only to be deprived by Ben Foster's excellent save.

West Brom rarely threatened and even took off forward Saido Berahino, who had scored three goals in his previous three Premier League appearances against the Baggies, to hand a debut to 16-year-old Jonathan Leko.

Sunderland, who had a Dame N'Doye goal ruled out for offside in the dying seconds, are still deep in trouble in the relegation zone in 18th place, four points behind Norwich City and two ahead of their neighbours Newcastle United.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)