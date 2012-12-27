LONDON Dec 27 Red cards for West Ham striker Carlton Cole and Everton midfielder Darron Gibson from last Saturday's Premier League clash have been rescinded, the English FA said on Thursday.

Everton and West Ham won their appeals against referee Anthony Taylor's decision to send off Cole and Gibson for two similar high-footed challenges in the fixture at Upton Park which Everton won 2-1.

"The FA can confirm that red cards shown to West Ham United's Carlton Cole and Everton's Darron Gibson have been rescinded... Their three match suspensions have been withdrawn immediately," the FA said on its website.

The statement gave no further detail and said written reasons would be provided at a later date.

Cole will be available when the Hammers visit Reading on Saturday, while Gibson can play as Everton meet Chelsea at home on Sunday. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by Mark Meadows)