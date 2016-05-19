Swansea City defender Jordi Amat has backed manager Francesco Guidolin, saying the 60-year-old's experience has been proved to be pivotal in the club's rise in form since the start of the year.

Guidolin took over from Garry Monk in January when the club were languishing in the relegation zone of the Premier League and helped the side finish 12th at the end of the 2015/16 campaign.

"A plus point for us is the manager. He's brought some stability to the club and some experience," Amat, who has made 53 appearances for Swansea, told British media.

The Italian ensured the Welsh club secured their top-flight status for a sixth successive campaign after guiding the Swans to 22 points from his 14 games in charge and was rewarded with a new two-year contract for his efforts earlier this month.

"He's a great manager, so that's good for the team. I think everyone is happy. His attitude is always positive. He's always trying to beat the next team and he wants to play good football. That's very important," Amat added.

