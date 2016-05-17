Swansea City top scorer Andre Ayew has cast doubt over his future at the club but says he wants to remain in the Premier League.

The Ghana international, who scored 12 Premier League goals in his first season at the Welsh club, said on British television that whether he stayed was in the hands of Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins.

Ayew, 26, has been linked by the media with possible moves to Sunderland or West Ham United.

"I think you should ask the chairman. If I have to stay, fine. If I have to leave, I have to leave. What is important for me is that I keep doing my work, and in football the truth of today is not the truth of tomorrow," Ayew told Sky Sports.

"I've enjoyed the Premier League, I think it's the best league in the world -- the intensity, the determination from every team. Every game is difficult."

He added: "I hope to stay in the Premier League if I leave, but I'm here at the moment at Swansea."

Ayew joined the Swans on a free transfer from French side Olympique Marseille in the close season, signing a four-year contract.

Francesco Guidolin's side finished the campaign in 12th place after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

