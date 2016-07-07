Football Soccer - Manchester United v Swansea City - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 2/1/16Swansea's Modou Barrow looks dejectedAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic/Files

Winger Modou Barrow has signed a new three-year deal with Swansea City which will keep him at the club until June 2019, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The Gambian international, who also had loan spells with English lower division clubs Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest, made 25 appearances for Swansea in all competitions last season. The Welsh side finished 12th in the league table.

"Gambian winger Modou Barrow has signed a new three-year contract at Swansea City. The 23-year-old has penned an additional one-year extension which sees him commit to the club until June 2019," Swansea said.

Swansea open their 2016-17 league season at newly-promoted Burnley on Aug. 13.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Lovell)