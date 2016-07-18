Australian national soccer team Socceroos goalkeeper Mark Birighitti blocks the ball during a training session in Sydney May 23, 2014. The 2014 FIFA World Cup, hosted by Brazil, will begin on June 12. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP) - RTR3QGXU

Australian goalkeeper Mark Birighitti has joined Swansea City on a two-year contract as a free agent after leaving A-League side Newcastle Jets, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who faces tough competition from Lukasz Fabianski, Kristoffer Nordfeldt and Gerhard Tremmel for game time, was named in the Australian top flight team of the season.

"Growing up, I watched a lot of English football and it (playing in England) was something I wanted to achieve in my career," he told the Welsh club's website (www.swanseacity.net).

"Before coming here I knew there would be strong competition at the club. But my plan is to take each training session as they come and try to be better than them (the other keepers).

"I have to make sure when the opportunity comes that I take the opportunity with both hands and don’t look back," added Birighitti, who started at Adelaide United and spent six months on loan at Italian Serie B side Varese from January this year.

