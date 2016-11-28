Bob Bradley believes Swansea City's thrilling 5-4 Premier League win over fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Saturday could play a vital role in turning around the Welsh club's fortunes this season.

The victory at the Liberty Stadium was only Swansea's second of the league campaign and their first since Bradley took over as manager from Francesco Guidolin last month.

"I'm confident in dealing with tough situations... But sometimes, small things can be crucial. For this team to win like that, was incredibly important, not only for me but for the players, too," Bradley told British media.

Despite the morale-boosting win, Swansea remain second-bottom in the table on nine points, two adrift of safety after 13 games.

"I'm not one to speak about myself, I think about the team, I think about the players. I think about how can we get better. But it's always better to do those things on the back of a win. And we needed this," the American added.

"It doesn't change the way I continue to work, the way I speak to the team. But it helps. However, whilst I didn't want to take away the positive part of the game, I will also make sure they know that there is more work to be done."

Swansea will hope to drag themselves out of the relegation zone when they face fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)