Swansea City boss Bob Bradley came out fighting on Thursday despite being favourite with British bookmakers to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job.

Bottom club Swansea host fellow strugglers Sunderland on Saturday when Bradley will be seek only a second win since taking charge of the Welsh club in October.

Defeat would pile the pressure on the American.

"I am going to keep fighting. That's how I work," Bradley, whose team were thrashed 5-0 by Tottenham Hotspur last week, told a news conference on Thursday.

"If I am telling the players they have to look adversity in the eye and have some courage, then I have got to do that too.

"Results are hard to come by when you take over a team who have been struggling, and results when you do that in the Premier League are even harder to come by.

"But that's what I signed up for when I took the job. I knew when I came in this was going to be a big test and it still is, but that's no problem."

Sunderland have won three of their last four games and are third from bottom, two points above Swansea.

Bradley said the clash is the biggest game of his tenure so far. "We have to turn it around," he said.

"We have to step on the field to play against a team who are around us in the table and look to win.

"When you go into a big game like this -- in a way a cup final for us -- you have got to make sure you have a group of guys who will be ready for that kind of challenge.

"For sure this feels like the biggest game since I came in."

Midfielder Ki Sung-yueng is back in training but will not face his former club because of a toe injury, while defender Federico Fernandez, who has a broken toe, will miss the game.

