Dec 15 Manager Bob Bradley has called on his Swansea City team to show greater resilience after watching them concede three goals in the space of 13 minutes at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Swansea, who are 18th in the Premier League table on 12 points from 16 games, controlled the game for large spells before striker Salomon Rondon headed West Brom in front five minutes into the second half.

The Venezuelan struck twice more to seal a comfortable 3-1 win for the West Midlands club, leaving Bradley to lament how his team had reacted after going behind.

"If we're playing well and somehow we go down that doesn't mean the game's over and doesn't change everything," the American told the British media.

"There's something about resiliency and mentality that when you want points on the road you have to be able to fight for some tough stretches."

Swansea have conceded goals in quick succession against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur already this season, and Bradley said his players need to break the habit.

"You have to give yourself a chance at the end by not conceding quickly after you've given up a goal or not giving up goals as we've done at the end of a half or the beginning of a half," he added.

The win lifted West Brom, who host Manchester United on Saturday, to seventh in the table. Swansea visit promoted Middlesbrough, who are three points above them in 17th place. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)