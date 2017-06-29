Captain Britton signs new deal at Swansea

(Reuters) - Swansea City captain Leon Britton has signed a new one-year deal at the Premier League club, the Welsh team have said.

The 34-year-old has made over 450 appearances for Swansea in two long-term spells at the club starting in 2003, with a six-month stint at Sheffield United in the 2010-11 campaign. Britton played 16 league games last campaign for the team who finished 15th.

"I'm 35 in September but I feel there is plenty left in the tank for me to play in the first team and have an effect on the team..." the midfielder told the club's website (www.swanseacity.com).

"My idea is to stay at the football club. I've spoken to the chairman and manager about the time when I do finish playing football and I can stay at the club as a coach.

"At the moment my main focus is as a player and giving everything in that respect."

The Englishman's new contract also includes an option for a one-year contract extension along with a guaranteed coaching role at the club after his retirement.