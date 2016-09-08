Swansea City's club-record signing Borja Baston could be on the bench for Sunday's Premier League clash with Chelsea after missing the start of the season through injury, manager Francesco Guidolin said on Thursday.

The Welsh side signed Baston from Atletico Madrid for 15.5 million pounds ($20.61 million) in the close season, but he is yet to make an appearance for the club.

The 24-year-old, who came through the ranks at Atletico Madrid, had an operation on his left arm after breaking a bone in a freak training ground accident at the La Liga club in July.

Baston, who scored 18 goals while on loan at Eibar in the Spanish top flight last season, also sustained a thigh injury according to media reports.

"He is working, but he has to go slow (in training) for two or three days. He does not have an injury. I hope to have him available for the bench on Sunday, but I don't know. I am not sure at the moment," Guidolin told reporters.

"He worked with us last week but he needs some days where he works slowly. He is almost ready to play."

Swansea, who finished 12th in the Premier League last season, have three points from their first three games.

($1 = 0.7520 pounds)

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)