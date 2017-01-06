New Swansea City manager Paul Clement has received assurances that he will be given funds to improve the relegation-threatened side in the January transfer window.

The Welsh club's American owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien have also appointed Dan Altman of North Yard Analytics as a consultant to assess potential transfer targets using statistical studies.

"I've had assurances from the club that the opportunity (to buy players) will be there in the transfer window," the 44-year-old Clement told British media.

"I believe statistical analysis should be part of the jigsaw puzzle that goes together to help recruit players and assess your own team but we will be using data as part of the whole picture.

"Dan is someone hired by Steve (Kaplan) and Jason (Levien) but he's sent me through some information and he's an intelligent man and an expert in the field."

Briton Clement also confirmed that Alan Curtis would not be a part of his first-team staff but Swansea would like to offer the former player and caretaker manager a position at the club.

"We want him (Curtis) to stay at the club. I've had discussions with (the chairman) Huw Jenkins, as far as he's concerned Alan has a job here as long as he wants, for life if necessary," he added.

Clement will be joined by two new assistants in Karl Halabi and Nigel Gibbs, both arriving from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Welsh side visit Hull City in a third round FA Cup tie on Saturday before hosting fifth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League on Jan. 14.

