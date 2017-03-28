Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson does not get the credit he deserves and would be recognised as one of the Premier League's best players if the club were higher up the table, manager Paul Clement has said.

With his tally of eight goals and 11 assists, Sigurdsson has played a key role in helping 17th-placed Swansea climb out of the relegation zone.

Clement believes the Iceland international deserves a mention among the league's top players.

"I think he is more than good enough to be in that discussion, he probably gets overlooked because of the position of the team," he told British media.

"When teams are lower down in the table, the individual players don't always get that recognition they deserve, but he is a player that's done really, really well."

Clement praised Sigurdsson for putting in extra work on the training pitch, as well as for his professional attitude.

"Every day in training, pushing, extra stuff to work on his technique, his finishing, set plays," he added.

"He is really alert and attentive in the video meetings, (takes) good care of his body, (a) very good professional."

Swansea, who have won their last three home games, host 19th-placed Middlesbrough on Sunday and second-placed Tottenham Hotspur three days later.

