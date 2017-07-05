FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 hours ago
Swansea boss Clement wants to make most of pre-season training
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Autos
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Sports
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 5, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 7 hours ago

Swansea boss Clement wants to make most of pre-season training

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 21/5/17Swansea City manager Paul Clement gesturesReuters / Rebecca Naden

(Reuters) - Swansea City manager Paul Clement is keen to make the most of the pre-season training of his Premier League club, which began on Monday.

Clement had no time for preparation last season as he joined Swansea in January with the club languishing at the bottom of the league table. He led them to four wins in their last five matches to secure a 15th placed finish.

"It's the start of five weeks of vital preparation time - something I didn't have when I first arrived at the club in January," Clement was cited as saying on the club's website. (www.swanseacity.com)

"We finished the season playing really well," Clement added.

"Now we must look to take that momentum into the new campaign."

Swansea face League Two side Barnet in their first pre-season match on July 12.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.