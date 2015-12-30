Dec 30 The managerial situation at Swansea City does not affect the players, midfielder Jack Cork said after Monday's goalless Premier League draw with Crystal Palace stretched their unbeaten run to three games.

The Swans have not named a replacement since Garry Monk was sacked earlier this month, but the Welsh club have performed well under the guidance of interim manager Alan Curtis.

"We're playing for each other and the team, we've got a fighting spirit back. You can see from the results at the moment that the manager situation is not affecting us," Cork told British media.

"Curt and Dave have done a good job coming in. They've done really well and if we needed them to be there for the rest of the season, I'm sure they'd do a good job.

"We just have to get on with things. No-one's kicking off or sulking -- we know football just deals you these hands sometimes.

"We've played well at times this season and played badly at other times. Sometimes we've got the result we wanted but a lot of the time we haven't, that's the way the game is.

"But we've had some good results over this period and hopefully it's enough for us to kick on."

Swansea, who are fourth from bottom in the table and just two points above the relegation zone, travel to take on sixth-placed Manchester United, who are on a eight-game winless run in all competitions, on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)