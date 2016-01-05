Swansea City are aware of how difficult it will be to reinforce their strikeforce in the January transfer window due to a lack of available forwards and increased competition in the market, caretaker manager Alan Curtis has said.

The Welsh club have won just two of their last 16 Premier League fixtures, leaving them 17th in the table after 20 matches and just two points above the relegation zone.

"I have said before that possibly a striker is needed but finding the right striker, probably at inflated prices, is going to be very difficult," Curtis told British media.

"I think the market we are in, the list of players is probably the same as the list for the clubs who are around us and who are our size. We are all chasing them.

"I am sure our targets are other people's targets and it's just a case of whether we can get them through the door."

Curtis also revealed that chairman Huw Jenkins would be working with club scouts in their attempts to recruit the players they had targeted.

"It is probably between the chairman and the team of scouts we have. The list of players, so I understand, was probably drawn up once the last window closed. They were looking at possible recruits for January," Curtis said.

"You look at us at Manchester United and we look like we can carry a threat but obviously we need to score more goals. We all know that."

After losing 2-1 at Old Traford in the league last weekend, Swansea travel to take on fourth tier side Oxford United in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, followed by home league games against to Sunderland and Watford.

