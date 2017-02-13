Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
LONDON Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.
Dyer was recalled to the starting line-up for Swansea's 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday, but lasted less than 10 minutes before limping off.
A scan on Monday revealed that the 29-year-old winger had ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left ankle.
Former Southampton forward Dyer has featured in five games since Paul Clement was appointed Swansea manager last month.
MONACO Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein, who missed the first two races of the Formula One season due to a back injury, will have another scan next week after crashing in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.