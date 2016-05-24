Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
Swansea City are selling striker Eder to French side Lille for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on their website (www.swanseacity.net) on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old, who joined the Welsh club in 2015 from Portuguese side Braga, failed to score for Swansea, making just 15 appearances including 11 from the bench.
Eder impressed after joining Lille on loan in February, netting six times in 13 league games to help them to a fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1 and to the League Cup final which they lost to Paris St Germain.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.