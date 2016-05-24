Football - Sunderland v Swansea City - Barclays Premier League - Stadium of Light - 15/16 - 22/8/15Swansea's Eder arrives before the matchMandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig Brough/Files

Swansea City are selling striker Eder to French side Lille for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on their website (www.swanseacity.net) on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Welsh club in 2015 from Portuguese side Braga, failed to score for Swansea, making just 15 appearances including 11 from the bench.

Eder impressed after joining Lille on loan in February, netting six times in 13 league games to help them to a fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1 and to the League Cup final which they lost to Paris St Germain.

