Swansea City are buoyed by their encouraging performance in last weekend's narrow 1-0 loss to Liverpool and will go into Saturday's Premier League clash against high-flying Leicester City without any fear, goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has said.

Garry Monk's men, currently at 15th spot, head into the match against second-placed Leicester with just one win in their last 11 league games.

"Everyone would have said Liverpool were flying after beating Manchester City and winning a Europa League game, but we did okay against them," Fabianski was quoted as saying by British media.

"We shouldn't really be concerned about what we're going to face, although they will be a tough team.

"I believe if we continue to work like we have done over the last week -- we're an honest group -- and we continue to believe in the football that we play, I think we can turn this season around and be in a good place."

Manager Monk has played down Leicester's chances of lifting the title but has tipped them for a top-six finish.

"I think history shows you that in terms of whether they are title contenders, the answer is possibly not. But I think for sure they are genuine top-six contenders," Monk said.

"The way they have started the season, they have put themselves in a great position. I am sure they just want to keep that momentum going and see how far they can go."

