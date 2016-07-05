Swansea City have signed Netherlands midfielder Leroy Fer on a three-year contract to complete a permanent move to the Liberty Stadium from Championship side Queens Park Rangers, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who played and scored for his country at the 2014 World Cup, joined the Welsh club on loan in January and made 11 league appearances to help them finish 12th last season.

"Swansea City have completed their first business of the summer after signing Holland international Leroy Fer from Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee," the club said in a statement on their website (www.swanseacity.net).

Swansea open their 2016-17 league season at newly-promoted Burnley on Aug. 13.

