April 14 Swansea City must grab any opportunity to move out of the Premier League's bottom three at Watford on Saturday, defender Federico Fernandez said, with the Welsh side facing a tricky run-in as they battle to escape relegation.

Winless in their last five league matches, the Swans sit 18th, one place and two points behind Hull City. Four of their last six games are against teams in the top half of the table.

"This is not a time for excuses. This is the time to fight and get the points we need," Fernandez told the club's website. "We have an opportunity to move out of the relegation zone, and we must take it."

Fernandez, who played under current Watford manager Walter Mazzarri at Napoli, hoped a recent revival that has seen the Hornets win two of their last three league matches would come to a halt on Saturday.

"I think (Mazzarri)... he has done a fantastic job. Hopefully his good work won't continue on Saturday." (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)