Sept 11 Bafetimbi Gomis will become the first player from Swansea City and fifth in Premier League history to score in all five matches at the start of the season if he finds the back of the net when his team travel to Watford on Saturday.

The France international became the first Swansea player since Harry Deacon in 1923 to score in the first four matches of a league campaign when he grabbed the winner against Manchester United on Aug. 30.

Deacon achieved the feat when the Swans were in the Third Division South League and he went on to end the season as the league's top scorer with 18 goals.

Only Micky Quinn, Ian Marshall, Wayne Rooney and Jose Antonio Reyes have managed the feat in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old Gomis joined the Swans on a free transfer from Lyon in 2014, and made a lacklustre start to life in the Premier League, finding the net twice in his first 19 appearances and being forced to play second fiddle to Wilfried Bony, now at Manchester City.

It was only after Bony left in the January transfer window that Gomis began to find his feet, going on to score eight goals in his next 17 games, including a run of five goals in six games to round off last season.

Gomis has carried that hot streak into the current campaign, scoring his first goal from the penalty spot in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea on the opening day of the season.

He followed that up with strikes in the 2-0 home win over Newcastle United and the 1-1 draw with Sunderland, before scoring again to seal the Swans' win over United before the international break.

However, the striker is more concerned with helping Swansea collect three points against Watford on Saturday.

"It is always great to equal and break records, but the most important thing is for Swansea to get the three points every weekend," he told the club's website (www.swanseacity.net).

"The most important thing is that Swansea are winning games, playing well and are in a good position in the league." (Reporting by Shravanth V and Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; ediitng by Sudipto Ganguly)