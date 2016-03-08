Swansea City manager Francesco Guidolin will return to the dugout for Saturday's Premier League trip to Bournemouth after recovering from a chest infection that caused him to miss two matches.

The 60-year-old Italian was hospitalised with a chest infection before Wednesday's 2-1 away win over Arsenal and also missed Saturday's 1-0 home win against Norwich City, which lifted the club nine points clear of the relegation zone.

"Francesco Guidolin has been released from hospital after making a good recovery and will resume duties this week," Swansea City tweeted.

