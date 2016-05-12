Manager Francesco Guidolin stressed the importance of Swansea City maintaining their identity and also said his priority next season will be to ensure Premier League survival.

The Italian, who was confirmed as permanent manager on Wednesday after taking charge in January when the Welsh club were flirting with relegation, is keen on maintaining the possession-based brand of football Swansea are known for.

"Sometimes it's important to have a season where things are complicated to understand and to learn new things but the first aim is always to get 40 points in the Premier League," Guidolin told reporters on Thursday.

"But it's important we don't lose our identity. I want my team to play good football and achieve results."

Swansea stand to benefit from Premier League's 5.14 billion pounds ($7.42 billion) domestic television rights deal, with the new manager hoping to strengthen his squad.

Guidolin, however, said the final decision regarding the recruitment process will lie with chairman Huw Jenkins.

"I can talk only about the characteristics of new players, then the decision is down to the club," the 60-year-old added.

"But I spoke to the chairman about my favourite shape and I spoke to him about the characteristics of new players."

Swansea, who are 11th in the table, end their league campaign against fourth-placed Manchester City at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday.

($1 = 0.6923 pounds)

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)