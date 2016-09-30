Britain Football Soccer - Swansea City v Manchester City - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 24/9/16Swansea City manager Francesco GuidolinAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists,...

Swansea City manager Francesco Guidolin has said losing Saturday's Premier League encounter against Liverpool could signal the end of his stay at the Welsh club following their poor start to the season.

After winning their opening match, Guidolin's side, who are fourth from bottom in the standings, have come under pressure after suffering four league defeats in their last five games.

When asked if he could be sacked if Swansea lose at home to Liverpool, who have won three successive league games and are fourth in the table, Guidolin said: "Maybe. Could be. It could happen."

The former Udinese boss, who joined Swansea in January, also revealed he recently met with chairman Huw Jenkins to discuss his future at the club.

"I spoke with the chairman last week but at the moment, the most important thing is for me to work with my players and my team on the training ground and to prepare for the next game with focus and concentration," Guidolin added.

"Yes, I know it's not a good moment for our team but it is because of the table and we need results. But we can get the result if we play well and I am confident because this is a good team with good players."

The 60-year-old Guidolin brushed off British media reports suggesting former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs or former United States head coach Bob Bradley could replace him.

"It's not my problem. The chairman is honest and direct with me, he has never said something about this. I need just to work and to get results because this is football. Without results, words are not important," he said.

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru