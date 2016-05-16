May 16 Swansea City do not need to make wholesale changes to their squad in order to avoid being part of the relegation battle next campaign, manager Francesco Guidolin has said after Sunday's draw against Manchester City at Liberty Stadium.

The Italian, who signed a new two-year deal on Wednesday after taking charge in January when the Welsh club were flirting with relegation, earlier revealed that chairman Huw Jenkins will have the final say on transfers.

Swansea prepare for their sixth successive season in the Premier League after they secured top-flight safety with a 12th placed finish.

"For this situation, to prepare a good team for next season, I'll speak with my chairman. But we have a good team and I think we need something more, but not many changes in my opinion," Guidolin told British media.

"I have my idea of what I would like to change but in front of you (the media) it's difficult to say. My attitude is to keep private."

Guidolin also refused to rule out the possibility of bringing back striker Wilfried Bony from Manchester City during the summer transfer window, which begins on July 1.

"I don't know him but I know his characteristics as a player. I like him. He's a good player and I know he worked very well here. For this, people here like him," the 60-year-old said.