LONDON Jan 18 Swansea City have appointed Italian Francesco Guidolin as their head coach with the final say on team selection, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 60-year-old will work alongside interim manager Alan Curtis until the end of the season, Swansea added in a statement on their website (www.swanseacity.net).

Guidolin led Udinese to third place in Italy's Serie A, the club's highest finish, and has helped Parma, Palermo and Vicenza win promotion.

Swansea, who play at home to Watford later on Monday, are 18th in the 20-team Premier League and in the relegation zone.

