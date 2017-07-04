Swansea's Ki to miss start of season due to knee injury

Britain Football Soccer - Crystal Palace v Swansea City - Premier League - Selhurst Park - 3/1/17 Swansea's Ki Sung-yueng before the match Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley/ Livepic/ Files

REUTERS - Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yueng will miss the start of the Premier League campaign due to a knee injury, the Welsh club have confirmed.

The South Korea captain sustained the injury during last month's 3-2 win at Qatar in their 2018 World Cup qualifier and underwent a minor operation after returning to his country.

There is no set timeline for the 28-year-old's recovery.

"He will remain in South Korea to continue his rehabilitation, before returning to Swansea after Paul Clement's squad return from their pre-season tour to America," Swansea said on their website.

"The club's medical team have been out to South Korea to assess him following the operation."

The former Celtic midfielder made 23 league appearances last season as Swansea escaped relegation in the closing stages of the campaign.