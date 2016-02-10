South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng acknowledges the crowd after their Asian Cup Group A soccer match against Australia at the Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

Swansea City's Korean midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng hopes to return against Southampton on Saturday after recovering from concussion.

The 27-year-old had to be carried off on a stretcher after clashing heads with West Bromwich Albion's Stephane Sessegnon during their Premier League clash on Feb. 2.

In accordance with Football Association head injury guidelines, Ki was sidelined for at least six days.

"I felt really dizzy after the game and had a big headache for a few days, but I feel good now," Ki told the club's website (www.swanseacity.net).

"I had a few days of rest and I had ice on my face for two days, but now I’m back in training and ready to play this weekend."

Swansea, four points and two places above the relegation zone, can extend their unbeaten run to five league games if they avoid defeat Southampton.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Justin Palmer)