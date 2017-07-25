FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Soccer-Swansea midfielder Ki says knee rehab on track
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
East Europe goes up in the world
Economy
East Europe goes up in the world
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
Thailand
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
July 25, 2017 / 6:37 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Swansea midfielder Ki says knee rehab on track

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has no time frame for returning to training with the Premier League side after undergoing a minor knee operation last month, but the South Korean international says his recovery is on track.

Ki was sidelined for several weeks last season due to knee and toe injuries, making just 23 league appearances. He was left out of Swansea's pre-season tour of the United States in order to continue his recovery in Korea.

"I don't know when I will start training with Swansea, but I'm getting better," Yonhap News quoted Ki as telling reporters at Incheon International Airport before leaving for London.

"I wasn't comfortable with my knee before, and it actually feels good to have surgery."

Ki said he was looking forward to playing a full season under Swansea manager Paul Clement, who took over from Bob Bradley in January and helped steer them away from relegation.

"We had a difficult time last season but got better with the arrival of the new coach," said Ki. "This season will be our first full season with Clement, so we'll show a better performance."

Swansea kick off the new season at Southampton on Aug. 12. (Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.