May 1 (Reuters)- Jurgen Klopp was made to pay for fielding Liverpool's youngest ever Premier League starting line-up as Swansea swept them aside to secure their own survival in England's top flight.

Klopp made eight changes from the Liverpool side beaten 1-0 by Villarreal on Thursday, sending out a team with an average age of just 23. Afterwards the German admitted the Reds had "a bad day".

"We changed the line-up and you can see there was not the body language you need for a comeback," said Klopp. "We deserved to lose, they deserved to win, that's how football is on a bad day."

Liverpool struggled against the pace of Andrew Ayew. The Ghanaian scored twice, first with a powerful header from a 20th-minute corner and then with a 66th-minute shot after the Reds failed to clear their lines.

Jack Cork also found the net with a curling right-foot shot on 33 minutes.

Christian Benteke netted Liverpool's consolation with a header on 66 minutes. The visitors were forced to play the final 14 minutes with 10 men after Brad Smith was sent off for a second bookable offence.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)