Murray, Wawrinka will be ready at French Open despite form dip - Djokovic
World number two Novak Djokovic expects Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray to lift their game at the French Open despite failing to make an impact so far in the clay court season.
SWANSEA CITY 1 MANCHESTER CITY 3
Sergio Aguero struck twice to lead Premier League leaders Manchester City to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Swansea on Saturday.
Argentine Aguero fired City ahead after nine minutes with a neat finish but Swansea hit straight back through Spanish forward Fernando Llorente who blasted the ball home from 12 metres.
Manchester City poured forward in the second half, Raheem Sterling wasting a good opportunity before Aguero coolly converted a 65th-minute penalty following a foul on Kevin de Bruyne.
Sterling scored with a fine finish 13 minutes from time to confirm City's sixth successive league victory of the season.
MADRID Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Friday a firm offer to coach Argentina would be too tempting to turn down, adding negotiations between his native country and the La Liga club were well advanced.