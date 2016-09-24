Britain Football Soccer - Swansea City v Manchester City - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 24/9/16Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

Britain Football Soccer - Swansea City v Manchester City - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 24/9/16Swansea City's Mike van der Hoorn fouls Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne resulting in a penalty Action Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

SWANSEA CITY 1 MANCHESTER CITY 3

Sergio Aguero struck twice to lead Premier League leaders Manchester City to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Swansea on Saturday.

Argentine Aguero fired City ahead after nine minutes with a neat finish but Swansea hit straight back through Spanish forward Fernando Llorente who blasted the ball home from 12 metres.

Manchester City poured forward in the second half, Raheem Sterling wasting a good opportunity before Aguero coolly converted a 65th-minute penalty following a foul on Kevin de Bruyne.

Sterling scored with a fine finish 13 minutes from time to confirm City's sixth successive league victory of the season.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Rex Gowar)