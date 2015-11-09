Norwich City's Jonas Gutierrez (L) fails to stop Swansea City's Michu during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/Files

LONDON Spanish forward Michu has left Swansea City by mutual consent, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 29-year-old has been released from his contract which ran until the end of this season and is now a free agent.

Michu scored 28 goals in 67 games for Swansea after joining from Rayo Vallecano in 2012 for 2 million pounds ($3.02 million)

He scored twice on his debut in a 5-0 win at Queens Park Rangers and was the club's leading scorer in his first season with 22 goals, including one in a 5-0 victory over Bradford City in the League Cup final.

Injuries have hampered Michu's career since, however, and he spent last season on loan at Italian club Napoli.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)