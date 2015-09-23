Swansea City manager Garry Monk rued his team's poor finishing in their 1-0 loss to Championship side Hull City and said the Swans could have prevailed by a "cricket score" in Tuesday's League Cup third round match.

Swansea, who made 10 changes to the side from Saturday's goalless draw with Everton in the Premier League, had plenty of chances to open the scoring but it did not translate into goal.

Hull's David Meyler struck four minutes before halftime to score the winner.

"If we played that game 10 times, we would have won nine of them. We had so many chances in the first half that it could have been a cricket score," the 36-year-old Monk told reporters.

"It was the classic situation where you leave yourself open to that sucker punch.

"We should have been clearly in front, but our finishing lacked a little bit of composure and then they got the goal from one of their only attacks," he added.

