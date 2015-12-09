LONDON Dec 9 Garry Monk was sacked as Swansea City manager on Wednesday, the club said in a statement after a dreadful run which has seen the Welsh club plummet towards the Premier League relegation zone.

Former Swans defender Monk took over from Michael Laudrup in February 2014 and in his first full season in charge steered the club to an eighth-placed finish.

Swansea began this season impressively, drawing with champions Chelsea and beating Manchester United in August but have won only once in the league since.

They are just one point above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)