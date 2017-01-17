Britain Football Soccer - Norwich City v Watford - Barclays Premier League - Carrow Road - 11/5/16Norwich's Martin Olsson before the matchAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic

Swansea City have signed Sweden left back Martin Olsson from Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll, the struggling Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Olsson, who has 40 caps and spent six years at Blackburn Rovers from 2007-13, has signed a 2-1/2 year contract to move to the Liberty Stadium.

Former England under-21 international Carroll, on loan at Swansea for the 2014-15 campaign, penned a 3-1/2 year deal. He made 56 appearances after coming through the ranks at Spurs.

British media put the fee for Olsson at four million pounds ($4.96 million) with Carroll, 24, joining for 4.5 million.

Swansea, who signed Dutch winger Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven last week, are bottom of the table after 21 games and fighting to avoid relegation under new manager Paul Clement.

