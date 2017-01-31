Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a second-half winner as Swansea savoured a 2-1 home victory over Southampton on Tuesday that kept the Welsh side two points clear of the drop zone.
The Iceland international struck in the 70th minute with a left-footed shot to restore the home side's advantage after Shane Long had equalised from close range in the 57th.
Centre-back Alfie Mawson had headed Swansea in front in the 38th minute off a Sigurdsson cross following a corner.
The victory was resurgent Swansea's third in four league games, and their first back-to-back success of the season, leaving new manager Paul Clement's side in 17th place with 21 points. Southampton are 12th.
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.