Swansea City 0 Southampton 1

Feb 13 Swansea suffered their first loss under new coach Francesco Guidolin to stay mired in relegation trouble after a tepid display against Southampton at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The first half was devoid of excitement and the second was equally dull until the visitors took the lead when Shane Long turned in James Ward-Prowse's cross with 20 minutes left.

Swansea had a loud appeal for a penalty turned down when Alberto Paloschi tumbled in the area.

Southampton remained relatively untroubled as they completed a double over Swansea and extended their unbeaten league run to six games to move into sixth place.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)