Football - Swansea City v Stoke City - Barclays Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 19/10/15Stoke's Bojan Krkic is brought down in the penalty area by Swansea's Ashley Williams resulting in a penalty to StokeReuters / Rebecca Naden

Football - Swansea City v Stoke City - Barclays Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 19/10/15Stoke's Bojan Krkic celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal from the penalty spotReuters / Rebecca Naden

LONDON Swansea City's poor form continued in the Premier League as they went down 1-0 at home to Stoke City on Monday.

Former Barcelona forward Bojan earned and converted a fourth-minute penalty which sealed a scrappy encounter and left Swansea without a league win since August.

Bojan was bundled over by Swans skipper Ashley Williams and he got up to send Lukasz Fabianski the wrong way.

Swansea hit the post through Jonjo Shelvey early in the second half but struggled to open up a resolute Stoke side who claimed their third successive league win to climb to 11th.

Swansea drop to 14th.

"Very disappointed with the result," Swansea boss Garry Monk said. "Once they got the goal it was clear they would defend very deep and that made it very difficult to break them down.

"We are in a period where we are not performing to those levels we had at the start of the season."

