* Swansea beat Sunderland 3-0 in relegation clash

* Gylfi Sigurdsson put Swans ahead from the penalty spot

* Spaniard Fernando Llorente scored twice to wrap up win

* Swansea moved provisionally out of relegation zone

* Defeat sent Sunderland to the bottom of the standings

* Swansea at West Brom next, Sunderland host Chelsea

SWANSEA 3 SUNDERLAND 0

Dec 10 A Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty and a brace from Fernando Llorente gave Swansea City a 3-0 win over fellow strugglers Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday, relieving the pressure on manager Bob Bradley.

Sigurdsson struck from the penalty spot in the 50th minute after a handball by Jason Denayer and he turned provider four minutes later, sliding a low corner into the box which Spaniard Llorente steered past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Llorente wrapped up the three points in the 80th minute when he headed in Jefferson Montero's cross following an interception by the excellent Leon Britton, who was making his first appearance since the start of November.

The win was Swansea's second under American Bradley, the favourite with British bookmakers to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job, and made it back-to-back victories at the Liberty Stadium for his team. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)