Oct 5 Swansea City have gone through a lean patch recently but midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is confident the club can finish in the top half of the Premier League if they can continue to play their style of football.

The Swans drew 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday after twice taking the lead, but the North London club clawed their way back with Christian Eriksen scoring two brilliant goals from free-kicks.

Swansea have failed to build on their solid start to the campaign when they picked up eight points from their opening four league games, including a 2-1 win over Manchester United, and found themselves fourth in the table.

They, however, suffered a dip in form and picked up just two points from their next four matches and currently sit 11th in the league table after eight games.

"After recent performances we were desperate to get three points," Sigurdsson was quoted as saying on the club's website (www.swanseacity.net).

"We started the season really well but we have not been like ourselves the last three or four performances.

"We have dropped points, which is going to happen in the season, and there is still a long way to go but if we play our style of football we will be in the top half of the table," added Sigurdsson, who will link up with Iceland during the international break.

Swansea skipper Ashley Williams said the team showed desire to bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 loss to Southampton on Sept. 26.

"As a group how we have responded this week has been brilliant -- we have been really professional about it -- I thought we were unlucky not to win," said Williams, who made his 500th appearance in senior football.

"We showed a real desire to bounce back from our performance from last week.

"This result can definitely offer us encouragement as we go into the international break.

"We can go away now and focus on our international games before coming back and looking to pick up where we left off here today," the 31-year-old added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)