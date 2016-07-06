Defender Mike van der Hoorn has moved to Swansea City on a three-year contract from Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who started his career with Utrecht, played 43 times during his three-year stay with Ajax, winning the Dutch title in his first season and helping them to finish as runners-up in the following campaigns.

Capped at youth level, Van der Hoorne follows fellow Dutch midfielder Leroy Fer, who has signed a three-year deal, to the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea open their 2016-17 league season at newly-promoted Burnley on Aug. 13.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru)