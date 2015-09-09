Sept 9 Swansea City have made an impressive start to their Premier League campaign but cannot afford to lose focus, captain Ashley Williams has said.

The Swans have picked up eight points from their four league games, including a 2-2 draw at champions Chelsea on the opening day and a 2-1 win against Manchester United before the international break, to climb to fourth in the table.

"It's four (league) games into the season so we haven't done anything yet," the 31-year-old Williams told the British media.

"But it's about staying focused through that and trying to do the right things," he added.

"It's been a good start for us. I think things are different now (compared with previous years) -- because of what we've done people are giving us respect and attention.

"But we have done very well, and to top it off with a win against Manchester United going into the internationals means we've had a good start to the season," the Wales captain added.

Swansea resume their league duties when they travel to Vicarage Road to face a promoted Watford, who currently sit 17th in the league table, on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)